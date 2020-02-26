Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $147.49, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 3.07% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $298.12 million, up 28.32% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% lower. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 49.9, which means VEEV is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.