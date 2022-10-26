Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $165.22, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 3.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.19% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Veeva Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Veeva Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $545.78 million, up 14.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of +11.53% and +15.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower within the past month. Veeva Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Veeva Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.97, which means Veeva Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



