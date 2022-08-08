Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $225.66, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 8.21% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veeva Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2022. On that day, Veeva Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $530.75 million, up 16.5% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.99% and +17.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Veeva Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Veeva Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.46.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 3.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

