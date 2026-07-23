Veeva Systems (VEEV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $179.58, marking a -2.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's stock has climbed by 14.38% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $904.07 million, up 14.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.05 per share and a revenue of $3.64 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.73% and +13.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.45, which means Veeva Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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