Veeva Systems (VEEV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $279.76, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's shares have seen a decrease of 0.6% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 3.99% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.9, indicating a 17.28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $767.61 million, up 13.52% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.76% and +12.78%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Veeva Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.67.

It's also important to note that VEEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

