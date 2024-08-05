Veeva Systems (VEEV) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Veeva Systems (VEEV) reached $185.47, with a +0.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.43%.

The the stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has risen by 0.92% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 26.45% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $667.21 million, reflecting a 13.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.07% and +14.46%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Veeva Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Veeva Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.12. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.68.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

