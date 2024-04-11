Veeva Systems (VEEV) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Veeva Systems (VEEV) ending at $211.19, denoting a +0.13% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's shares have seen a decrease of 10.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.43, reflecting a 57.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $641.34 million, up 21.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.14 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.86% and +15.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Veeva Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.29% increase. Currently, Veeva Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Veeva Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.42.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.43. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VEEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

