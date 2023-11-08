Veeva Systems (VEEV) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Veeva Systems (VEEV) reached $194.13, with a +0.01% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's shares have seen a decrease of 9.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.27, marking a 12.39% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $616.21 million, reflecting a 11.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $2.37 billion, which would represent changes of +9.11% and +9.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Right now, Veeva Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Veeva Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 41.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.05.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.