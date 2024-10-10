Veeva Systems (VEEV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the latest trading day at $210.13, indicating a +1.59% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 7.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.16%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $683.69 million, reflecting a 10.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.23 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, signifying shifts of +28.72% and +14.55%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.19.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

