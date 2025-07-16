Veeva Systems' Vault CRM Momentum Builds With Top Biopharma Adoptions

Veeva Systems VEEV is seeing strong momentum in its next-gen Vault CRM (customer relationship management) offering, with fiscal first-quarter 2026 results highlighting rapid customer adoption and strategic positioning. The platform now boasts over 80 live deployments, with 28 customers added or migrated in the quarter, validating the market shift toward Vault’s purpose-built life sciences functionality. Veeva Systems reaffirmed its target to surpass 200 Vault CRM customers by the end of fiscal 2026, representing a significant increase from prior years. Importantly, three of the top 20 global biopharma companies have now adopted Vault CRM, signaling enterprise-grade confidence in the solution.

Veeva Systems also introduced CRM Pulse, a new data layer to improve segmentation and targeting, further enriching the CRM experience. Additionally, features such as CRM Bot, voice control, and natural language search are expected to launch by the end of 2025, enhancing the platform’s AI edge. Management emphasized that customer satisfaction among early adopters remains high, reinforcing confidence in broader migration.

Veeva Systems’ Subscription revenues for the first quarter grew 19% year over year to $634.8 million, with Vault CRM contributing meaningfully to this growth as it increasingly replaces Veeva Systems’ legacy CRM and grabs share from rivals.

In June 2025, Oracle ORCL enhanced its Clinical One platform with an upgraded RTSM module, enabling real-time drug supply automation and better interoperability for complex global trials. In May 2025, Oracle Health launched its next-gen AI-powered EHR featuring voice navigation, multimodal search, and Clinical AI Agents to support intelligent charting and decision-making. These features began rolling out to early adopters in mid-2025. Together, these updates reflect Oracle’s aggressive push to modernize digital health through scalable AI and cloud-native infrastructure.

In June 2025, Salesforce CRM unveiled Agentforce 3, a major leap forward featuring the new Command Center—a full observability layer to monitor and optimize AI agents—and support for Model Context Protocol interoperability, as well as over 100 prebuilt industry actions through an expanded AgentExchange. This is designed to help enterprises scale agentic AI securely and reliably. Prior to this, in May 2025, Salesforce launched the Life Sciences Cloud Partner Network, a pre-integrated ecosystem featuring connectors to athenahealth, H1, and legacy Veeva CRM, as well as industry accelerators to streamline CRM transitions and AI adoption in biopharma and med-tech.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 15.8% rise from the year-ago period.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

