Veeva Systems Unusual Options Activity For August 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veeva Systems.

Looking at options history for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $296,833 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $864,382.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Veeva Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veeva Systems's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veeva Systems's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $120.4 $117.2 $117.93 $100.00 $838.5K 90 71 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.4 $6.0 $6.4 $200.00 $77.4K 107 221 VEEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.3 $12.9 $13.2 $210.00 $39.6K 6 135 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.2 $210.00 $38.2K 6 135 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.2 $12.9 $13.2 $210.00 $31.6K 6 135

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

In light of the recent options history for Veeva Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Veeva Systems With a volume of 602,776, the price of VEEV is up 0.14% at $217.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days. What The Experts Say On Veeva Systems

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $234.4.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $260. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Veeva Systems, maintaining a target price of $192. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Veeva Systems with a target price of $230. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Veeva Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

