Veeva Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $224.89, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $173.00. Highlighting a 4.95% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $236.61.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Veeva Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $215.00 $185.00 Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $233.00 $211.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $235.00 David Larsen BTIG Announces Buy $240.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $197.00 $203.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $256.00 $274.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $235.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $220.00 $245.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $210.00 $220.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $210.00 $250.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $200.00 $230.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $173.00 $210.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $245.00 $255.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $204.00 $240.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $235.00 $245.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Veeva Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Veeva Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Breaking Down Veeva Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veeva Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

