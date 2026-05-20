Veeva Systems' RTSM Momentum Signals Another Long-Term Growth Driver

Veeva Systems VEEV is expanding momentum in the randomization and trial supply management (“RTSM”) market, which is emerging as another important long-term growth driver for its R&D business. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted a major top-20 pharma standardization win for its RTSM platform, underscoring growing customer confidence in Veeva Systems’ broader clinical ecosystem strategy.

Management described RTSM as a product area “as significant as the EDC area,” reflecting its mission-critical role in managing global drug supply logistics, patient randomization and trial execution. Importantly, Veeva Systems noted that large pharmaceutical customers increasingly want enterprise-scale RTSM solutions rather than relying on smaller standalone vendors, creating a favorable competitive backdrop for the company.

Veeva Systems also emphasized that the RTSM opportunity extends beyond a single product cycle and could support a broader study-by-study clinical software expansion strategy over time. Management stated that products such as RTSM, EDC and eCOA are all sold on a study-by-study basis, collectively representing a potentially multibillion-dollar opportunity. The company is additionally increasing its focus on CRO partnerships, allowing contract research organizations to offer its technologies directly within clinical trials.

This strategy could significantly expand Veeva Systems' reach across emerging biotech and midsized pharma customers while strengthening adoption of its broader Development Cloud platform. With strong execution across clinical applications and increasing enterprise standardization wins, RTSM appears well-positioned to become another meaningful growth pillar for the company in the coming years.

Peers Updates

Salesforce CRM continues to expand its healthcare and enterprise AI capabilities through its Agentforce platform. The company recently partnered with HealthEx, Verily and Viz.ai to introduce AI-powered healthcare agents designed to streamline administrative and clinical workflows.

Salesforce has also strengthened its collaborations with OpenAI and Anthropic to enhance Agentforce 360, enabling enterprises to integrate advanced generative AI capabilities directly into Salesforce environments. In addition, the company expanded Agentforce 360 tools for developers and partners, reinforcing its strategy to position Salesforce as a leading enterprise AI platform across healthcare and other highly regulated industries.

IQVIA IQV has also been actively strengthening its AI and drug discovery capabilities through strategic collaborations and acquisitions. Recently, the company launched IQVIA.ai, a unified agentic AI platform developed alongside NVIDIA to improve workflow automation and decision-making across clinical and commercial operations.

IQVIA also signed an agreement to acquire drug discovery assets from Charles River Laboratories, expanding its end-to-end drug discovery offerings and strengthening its presence in early-stage pharmaceutical research. Also, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Duke Clinical Research Institute focused on obesity and related disease research, further enhancing its clinical development ecosystem.

VEEV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have plunged 28.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 22.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, VEEV trades at a price-to-book ratio of 3.61, below the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veeva Systems' fiscal 2027 earnings implies an 8.8% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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