Veeva Systems Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push & Higher Outlook

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto frame a broader shift in strategy, arguing that its next growth phase will come from combining industry-specific software with AI agents rather than simply adding AI features to the existing products.

That message mattered as management also raised its full-year guidance after quarterly earnings and revenues both topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, giving investors a stronger read on execution and on where Veeva Systems sees its biggest openings next.

VEEV Expands the Story Beyond SaaS

Chief executive officer Peter Gassner made the central point of the call clear: Veeva Systems is moving from an industry-specific application company to an industry-specific application and AI agent company. Gassner described that as a major shift in how the company can serve life sciences customers.

Gassner said that the company is organizing its AI strategy around models, agents and applications, with Veeva Systems providing the application and agent layers for regulated life sciences work. In his framing, AI inside Vault can improve how people use software, while Falcon is designed to automate portions of work that have historically required human labor.

That emphasis gave the quarter a different tone from a standard softwareearnings call The reported numbers were strong, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.24 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13. The company reported revenues of $882.95 million, which surpassed the consensus mark of $857.33 million. Also, management kept steering attention toward product architecture and long-term positioning.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

Veeva Systems Lifts Full-Year Targets

Chief financial officer Brian Van Wagener said that the fiscal first-quarter results exceeded guidance across all metrics, reflecting broad-based growth and profitability. Total revenues rose 16% year over year, while non-GAAP operating income climbed to $395.4 million from $349.9 million.

Management raised the fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $3.635-$3.645 billion from its prior expectations, and projected $1.61 billion in non-GAAP operating income, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $9.05. For the fiscal second quarter, Veeva Systems expects revenues of $902 million to $905 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.21 to $2.22.

Van Wagener told Truist Securities that the macro environment looked essentially unchanged from a few months earlier. Wagener said the healthier outlook reflected continued solid demand across commercial, development and quality markets rather than any sharp improvement in external conditions.

VEEV Builds on CRM Migration Wins

Commercial execution remained a key support for the story. Veeva Systems said that it added 27 Vault CRM customers in the quarter and now has more than 150 customers live on the platform.

In the Q&A, executive vice president of Strategy Paul Shawah said that recent wins with Teva and Merck KGaA were notable, though not part of the company’s fixed top-20 tracking list. Shawah said that Veeva Systems has won 10 of those large-account decisions so far compared with six for Salesforce, with four decisions left and expectations to win the majority of the remaining group.

That exchange stood out because analysts pressed management on whether prior expectations for top-20 outcomes were still intact. Shawah did not overreach, but he maintained a confident tone and backed it with an overall Vault CRM win rate above 80% this year and more than 40 migrations completed.

Veeva Systems Adds Ostro to AI Mix

Another important strategic theme was the March acquisition of Ostro. Management positioned it as a compliant brand engagement platform that allows healthcare professionals and patients to ask questions and receive answers through biopharma digital properties.

Shawah told Needham that Ostro fits with Veeva Systems’ push into agentic commercial workflows and with what the company calls Commercial Evidence, or data gathered from real questions and interactions that can help biopharma clients identify barriers to getting medicines to patients.

Van Wagener said that Ostro should contribute about $10 million over the final three quarters of fiscal 2027, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the $15-million increase in the commercial subscription guidance. Wagener added that AI revenues outside Ostro should remain fairly immaterial this year.

VEEV Shows Where Falcon Starts

Falcon drew the most detailed questioning from analysts and the clearest strategic responses from management. Gassner described it as Veeva Systems' first real move into digital labor, not as a toolkit for customers to build custom agents.

Gassner said that the earliest target areas are high-volume, standardized workflows such as clinical trial document intake, trial master file classification, safety case triage and regulatory correspondence. Those jobs are attractive because they are repetitive, rules-heavy and already often outsourced.

Management also offered early clues on monetization. Gassner said that Falcon will most likely be priced by document or by case, depending on the workflow, while stressing that the offering should be entirely additive because Veeva Systems does not currently sell that labor.

Veeva Systems Leaves a More Ambitious Tone

The call ended with a notably expansive posture. Gassner tied Falcon, Vault AI, Ostro and Veeva Basics into a broader effort to standardize more of life sciences work and then automate selected portions of it.

Van Wagener reinforced that tone by saying the company is still investing across Falcon, Vault AI, Ostro and its data network while preserving efficiency. The message coming out of the quarter was less about near-term margin maximization and more about building the next layer of the platform.

VEEV’s Zacks Signals

Veeva Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of C. In Zacks terms, the rank points to a more balanced near-term outlook, while the style scores suggest the stock looks stronger on growth characteristics than on value or momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Score framework gives the best read-through when paired with higher Zacks ranks, especially #1 and 2 (Buy) stocks with A or B style grades. The scorecard can still help frame trading style fit, but the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter.

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