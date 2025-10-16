Veeva Systems, OpenEvidence Form Long-term Partnership To Jointly Create And Market Open Vista

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems (VEEV) and OpenEvidence on Thursday announced the formation of a long-term partnership to jointly create and market Open Vista.

Open Vista will use AI to increase patient access to clinical trials, accelerate drug discovery through better understanding of unmet needs, and improve understanding and adoption of existing approved medicines to provide better patient outcomes.

"OpenEvidence has become an accelerator for the dissemination of medical knowledge, with more than 40% of U.S. physicians actively using its point-of-care clinical decision support AI. By bridging the gap between peer-reviewed evidence and on-the-ground medical practice, OpenEvidence is streamlining and quickening the translation of medical research from bench to bedside," said Daniel Nadler, CEO of OpenEvidence. "For many patients with serious illnesses who have exhausted first and second line therapies, clinical trials are their most promising form of healthcare. In partnering with Veeva, we now have a unique opportunity to go a step further and leverage the power of AI to connect physicians and patients to relevant clinical trials and cutting-edge therapies."

The first Open Vista product offerings are expected to be released in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.