Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Veeva Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$481m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$799m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Veeva Systems has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Healthcare Services industry. NYSE:VEEV Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Veeva Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Veeva Systems here for free.

So How Is Veeva Systems' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Veeva Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Veeva Systems' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Veeva Systems in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 194% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Veeva Systems, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Veeva Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

