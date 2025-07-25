Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Veeva Systems (VEEV). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 3.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $293.37 in the previous session. Veeva has gained 38.5% since the start of the year compared to the -2.9% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 23.9% return for the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 28, 2025, Veeva reported EPS of $1.97 versus consensus estimate of $1.74.

For the current fiscal year, Veeva is expected to post earnings of $7.64 per share on $3.1 in revenues. This represents a 15.76% change in EPS on a 12.78% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.32 per share on $3.46 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.91% and 11.65%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Veeva has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Veeva has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 38.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 28X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 61.1X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Veeva currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Veeva fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Veeva shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

