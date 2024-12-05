Veeva Systems Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Veeva Systems Inc ( (VEEV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Veeva Systems Inc presented to its investors.

Veeva Systems Inc., a prominent provider of cloud-based solutions for the global life sciences industry, continues to lead through innovation, serving over 1,000 customers worldwide. In its fiscal 2025 third quarter, Veeva Systems reported total revenues of $699.2 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. Subscription services, a significant component of its financial structure, contributed $580.9 million, reflecting a robust 17% year-over-year growth.

The company’s operating performance showed notable improvements with operating income rising by 41% to $181.4 million and non-GAAP operating income increasing by 30% to $304.0 million. Similarly, net income saw a 37% rise to $185.8 million, with non-GAAP net income up by 32% to $288.3 million. Veeva also reported a fully diluted net income per share of $1.13, compared to $0.83 a year ago, demonstrating strong profitability.

Veeva made significant strategic announcements, including the introduction of Vault CRM Suite, which integrates sales, marketing, and medical functions, a first in the industry. The company also highlighted its advancements in AI capabilities and a focus on quality solutions, adding more than 25 customers in the quarter for its Vault Quality Suite applications.

Looking ahead, Veeva maintains a positive outlook with guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter, projecting total revenues between $696 and $699 million. With a strategic focus on customer success and product innovation, Veeva is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and sustain its leadership in the life sciences cloud software market.

