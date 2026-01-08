Veeva Systems Expands Long-Term Partnership With BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Markets
(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Thursday announced a long-term enterprise agreement that extends their existing relationship.

Under the expanded partnership, BioMarin aims to boost speed, agility, and operational efficiency, while enhancing the experience for healthcare professionals and patients by leveraging and providng strategic input on Veeva's software, data, services, and consulting offerings.

"This strategic partnership marks an important next step in our digital evolution," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin.

"Building on this foundation, I look forward to how we can further support BioMarin as they advance important new medicines and reach even more patients around the world," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner.

On Wednesday, Veeva Systems shares rose 0.62% to $239.35, while BioMarin shares gained 2.06% to $61.31.

