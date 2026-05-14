Veeva Systems Expands AI and Vault CRM Momentum: Time to Buy or Hold?

Veeva Systems VEEV has shown strong momentum during fiscal 2026 across its commercial and R&D businesses, supported by rising Vault CRM adoption, expanding AI initiatives and deeper enterprise partnerships across the life sciences industry. The company’s customers are actively migrating toward Vault CRM and demand for its AI-enabled workflow automation across commercial, safety and clinical operations continue to grow. VEEV is also expanding its strategic relationships with major biopharma companies, while also strengthening its AI capabilities through acquisition.

The pharmaceutical companies are increasingly prioritizing modern core systems, workflow automation and AI-ready infrastructure rather than relying on fragmented legacy environments. The company noted rising customer interest in AI-powered content generation, compliant commercial workflows, safety automation and connected clinical ecosystems, supported by Veeva’s growing portfolio of AI agents and integrated cloud applications. However, management acknowledged that AI adoption across life sciences remains in the early stages, with most customers still focused on experimentation, workflow optimization and gradual deployment of agentic AI capabilities rather than broad enterprise-scale monetization.

Competition within the life sciences software and AI ecosystem continues to intensify as peers expand their healthcare AI, data analytics and workflow automation capabilities. IQVIA IQV continues strengthening its AI and clinical research positioning through the launch of IQVIA.ai alongside NVIDIA, expansion of its drug discovery offerings and deeper collaborations across clinical development and healthcare analytics.

Meanwhile, Salesforce CRM is aggressively expanding its enterprise healthcare AI footprint through Agentforce, strategic partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic and broader deployment of generative AI agents across healthcare and regulated-industry workflows. Additionally, Oracle ORCL continues expanding its healthcare and life sciences presence following the Cerner acquisition, while increasing investments in AI-driven clinical workflows, cloud infrastructure and healthcare data management solutions targeted at regulated industries.

VEEV Stock’s Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Veeva Systems shares have plunged 30.2%, underperforming the broader Zacks Medical Information Systems industry’s decline of 22.9%. Among peers, Oracle has emerged as the strongest performer, dipping only 2.6% during the period, while IQVIA shares have lost 23.5%. Meanwhile, Salesforce has been the weakest performer among the group, plummeting 37.2% year to date.

The sharp decline in VEEV shares reflects broader pressure across healthcare IT and enterprise software stocks despite the company’s solid AI, Vault CRM and commercial cloud momentum.



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Why VEEV Remains a Hold for Now

Expanding Vault CRM Adoption Supports Commercial Momentum: Veeva Systems continues to benefit from rising Vault CRM adoption as pharmaceutical companies transition away from legacy CRM environments toward AI-enabled commercial platforms. Management noted that nearly 140 customers are now live on Vault CRM, including multiple top-20 pharmaceutical companies, while additional migrations remain underway globally.

The company is also seeing customers adopt products such as Network, OpenData, Service Center and Campaign Manager alongside Vault CRM deployments, expanding cross-sell opportunities across Commercial Cloud. Growing demand for compliant AI-powered content generation, omnichannel engagement and workflow automation further supports Veeva Systems’ commercial momentum.

AI Partnerships and Ostro Acquisition Strengthen Competitive Positioning: Veeva continues accelerating its AI strategy through expanding partnerships and product innovation across commercial and R&D workflows. During the quarter, the company expanded strategic relationships with BioMarin and Roche, with Roche selecting Vault CRM globally alongside plans to deploy Veeva AI Agents for CRM automation workflows. Veeva also strengthened its AI capabilities through the acquisition of Ostro, an AI-powered engagement platform designed specifically for life sciences companies. Management expects tighter integration between Ostro and Veeva’s Commercial Cloud applications over time, enabling more personalized and automated physician and patient engagement workflows.

Expanding R&D and Safety Momentum Supports Long-Term Growth: Veeva Systems continues gaining traction across its R&D business as pharmaceutical companies modernize core clinical, safety and data management systems. Management highlighted growing adoption of newer products such as RTSM, EDC, Safety and LIMS, alongside additional top-20 customer wins in safety and RTSM during the quarter.

The company also sees increasing opportunities within study-by-study clinical deployments through CRO partnerships, particularly across EDC, RTSM and eCOA offerings. While AI monetization remains in the early stages, expanding enterprise adoption, deeper platform integration and rising demand for AI-enabled workflow automation continue to support Veeva Systems’ long-term growth outlook.

VEEV’s Sales & EPS Growth

In fiscal 2027, VEEV is expected to deliver a 12.5% improvement in revenues. On the profitability front, earnings per share are expected to increase 8.8% year over year.



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VEEV’s Key Challenge

AI Monetization and CRM Transition Risks Remain Key Overhangs: Veeva Systems continues to face challenges around the pace of AI monetization and the complexity of large-scale CRM migrations despite growing customer interest in AI-enabled workflows. Management acknowledged that most pharmaceutical customers remain in the early stages of experimenting with AI agents, workflow automation and compliant content generation rather than deploying enterprise-wide production-scale AI applications.

At the same time, Veeva Systems remains heavily dependent on the successful execution of ongoing Vault CRM migration projects, particularly among large pharmaceutical companies transitioning away from legacy Salesforce-based environments. The company also noted that some customers continue pursuing custom-built CRM initiatives with systems integrators, which could create competitive pressures and delay broader adoption cycles. While Veeva Systems expects AI and Vault CRM to remain major long-term growth drivers, the pace of enterprise deployment, customer readiness and execution risks surrounding large transformation projects remain key overhangs on the stock.

VEEV Stock’s Valuation Picture

VEEV stock seems to be trading at a decent valuation, as suggested by the Value Score of C.

VEEV is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.53X, which is lower than the industry average of 6.09X.



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How to Approach VEEV Stock

Veeva Systems continues to strengthen its position in life sciences software through expanding Vault CRM adoption, growing AI capabilities and deeper enterprise partnerships across commercial and R&D workflows. The company is benefiting from rising demand for AI-enabled workflow automation, compliant content generation and modernized cloud platforms as pharmaceutical companies move away from legacy systems. Strategic partnerships with BioMarin and Roche, alongside the acquisition of Ostro, further reinforce Veeva Systems’ long-term AI and commercial cloud growth opportunities.

However, AI monetization across the life sciences industry remains in the early stages, with most customers still focused on experimentation and gradual deployment of agentic AI applications rather than large-scale production adoption. Veeva Systems also faces execution risks tied to ongoing Vault CRM migration projects and increasing competition from enterprise AI and healthcare technology providers. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the stock appears appropriately valued at current levels while investors await broader AI commercialization and sustained long-term growth acceleration. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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