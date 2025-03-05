VEEVA SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $VEEV Reports Quarterly Earnings

VEEVA SYSTEMS ($VEEV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.74 per share, beating estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $720,890,000, beating estimates of $716,652,000 by $4,238,000.

VEEVA SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

VEEVA SYSTEMS insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $390,128

THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) sold 1,126 shares for an estimated $270,251

VEEVA SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of VEEVA SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

