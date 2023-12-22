Veeva Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VEEV

In trading on Friday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.39, changing hands as high as $190.72 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $157 per share, with $225.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.02.
