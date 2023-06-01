News & Insights

Veeva Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VEEV

June 01, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.41, changing hands as high as $192.66 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Veeva Systems Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $151.02 per share, with $232.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.10.

