Veeva Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VEEV

In trading on Monday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $226.81, changing hands as high as $226.94 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $152.04 per share, with $343.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.55.

