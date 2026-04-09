Veeva Systems (BIT:1VEEV) Price Target Decreased by 10.27% to 249.39

The average one-year price target for Veeva Systems (BIT:1VEEV) has been revised to €249.39 / share. This is a decrease of 10.27% from the prior estimate of €277.92 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €170.93 to a high of €327.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.28% from the latest reported closing price of €148.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an decrease of 792 owner(s) or 41.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VEEV is 0.32%, an increase of 35.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 137,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,845K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,942K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VEEV by 26.09% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,870K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VEEV by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,173K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VEEV by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 2,800K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VEEV by 38.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,522K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares , representing a decrease of 37.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VEEV by 43.04% over the last quarter.

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