Veeva Systems' AI & Vault CRM Strength Signal More Upside Ahead

Veeva Systems VEEV continues to benefit from strong momentum across its Vault platform and growing adoption of Vault CRM, positioning the company well for sustained long-term growth. Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution for biopharma companies of all sizes in all regions. Vault CRM Suite also includes Events Management, Service Center, Campaign Manager and Patient CRM.

The company recently announced that more than 125 customers worldwide are now live on Vault CRM, including multiple top-20 biopharma companies across the United States, Europe and Japan. Management noted that growing adoption of Vault CRM alongside Veeva AI is accelerating the industry’s transition toward agentic CRM and AI-powered commercial engagement.

Veeva Systems’ momentum has also been supported by several large pharmaceutical companies committing to Vault CRM in recent months. In January 2026, Novo Nordisk announced that its International Operations business unit selected Vault CRM to strengthen commercial execution and support AI-driven customer engagement. Earlier, Roche expanded its partnership with Veeva Systems by adopting Vault CRM across its global pharma organization, while Merck & Co. committed to the platform to support one of its largest upcoming launch cycles.

These customer wins highlight increasing confidence in Veeva Systems’ cloud ecosystem, data integration capabilities and AI-enabled workflow tools. Apart from innovation-led growth, the company’s healthy margins, recurring revenue base and strong cash-generation capabilities remain additional positives for investors.

Peers Updates

Salesforce CRM continues to strengthen its enterprise AI portfolio through expanding Agentforce capabilities and strategic partnerships. The company recently collaborated with HealthEx, Verily and Viz.ai to launch AI-powered healthcare agents aimed at improving clinical and administrative workflow efficiency.

Salesforce has also deepened partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to enhance Agentforce 360 with advanced generative AI functionality, while expanding tools for developers and partners. These initiatives are expected to strengthen Salesforce’s position in enterprise AI and support broader adoption across healthcare and other regulated industries.

IQVIA IQV also continues to expand its AI and drug discovery capabilities through strategic initiatives. The company recently launched IQVIA.ai in collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance workflow automation and decision-making across clinical and commercial operations.

IQVIA also strengthened its early-stage research presence through the acquisition of select drug discovery assets from Charles River Laboratories. Additionally, the company partnered with Duke Clinical Research Institute to advance obesity and related disease research, further expanding its clinical development ecosystem.

VEEV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have plunged 28.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 22.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, VEEV trades at a price-to-book ratio of 3.63, below the industry average. VEEV carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veeva Systems' fiscal 2027 earnings implies a 9.4% improvement from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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