Veeva price target raised to $285 from $275 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $285 from $275 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Even though the Q3 beat was preannounced, the magnitude of the actual beat was a clear positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells likes the setup here with guidance for FY25 raised likely having upside, better near-term visibility, and positive leading indicators across products and customers heading into FY26.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.