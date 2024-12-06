News & Insights

Veeva price target raised to $285 from $275 at Wells Fargo

December 06, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $285 from $275 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Even though the Q3 beat was preannounced, the magnitude of the actual beat was a clear positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells likes the setup here with guidance for FY25 raised likely having upside, better near-term visibility, and positive leading indicators across products and customers heading into FY26.

