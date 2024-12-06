Veeva price target raised to $283 from $275 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $283 from $275 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the company provided its best update in some time as normalized billings increased, with total revenue, EBIT margin, and EPS beating.

