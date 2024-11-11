Veeva price target raised to $275 from $274 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $275 from $274 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following its Investor Day and admitted its mid-term targets known for being ambitious invites scrutiny, but its track record to-date suggests not underestimating potential here.
