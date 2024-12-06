Veeva price target raised to $275 from $260 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $275 from $260 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Veeva reported a “clean quarter,” beating across all key metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the fiscal 2025 billings, revenue carries through the full year beat.
