Veeva price target raised to $275 from $260 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $275 from $260 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Veeva reported a “clean quarter,” beating across all key metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the fiscal 2025 billings, revenue carries through the full year beat.

