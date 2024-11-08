Veeva price target raised to $275 from $250 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $275 from $250 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s investor day presentation reiterated Q3 guidance, as well as 2025 targets, and also unveiled a new long-term / 2030 target implying 15% growth CAGR and 35% operating margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

