Veeva price target raised to $270 from $260 at Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $270 from $260 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s “strong” Q3 results that was accompanied by the strongest operating margin performance in history. Veeva’s strength continues to be broad-based as the company continues to show strong progress in landing new Vault CRM customers, the firm tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VEEV:
- Veeva price target raised to $285 from $275 at RBC Capital
- Veeva price target raised to $261 from $207 at Truist
- Veeva price target raised to $290 from $280 at Piper Sandler
- Veeva price target raised to $285 from $275 at Wells Fargo
- Veeva price target raised to $240 from $235 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.