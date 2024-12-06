Veeva price target raised to $270 from $260 at Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $270 from $260 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s “strong” Q3 results that was accompanied by the strongest operating margin performance in history. Veeva’s strength continues to be broad-based as the company continues to show strong progress in landing new Vault CRM customers, the firm tells investors in a research note.

