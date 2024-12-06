Veeva price target raised to $270 from $210 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $270 from $210 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Veeva reported an across-the-board beat in FQ3, while Q4 revenue guidance came in largely in line with expectations.
