Veeva price target raised to $261 from $207 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $261 from $207 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported a “strong” Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise which points to a “stable” macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Veeva also flagged macro as being “relatively unchanged”, and the management believes it has better visibility than a year ago as customers approach their annual budgeting for next year, Truist added.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.