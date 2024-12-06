Veeva price target raised to $261 from $207 at Truist

News & Insights

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $261 from $207 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported a “strong” Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise which points to a “stable” macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Veeva also flagged macro as being “relatively unchanged”, and the management believes it has better visibility than a year ago as customers approach their annual budgeting for next year, Truist added.

