Veeva price target raised to $260 from $240 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $260 from $240 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the company set a new long-term model for $6B in run-rate revenue by 2030 at its investor day
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VEEV:
- Veeva to hold virtual investor day
- Veeva price target lowered to $245 from $251 at Baird
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Partnership with Veeva Systems
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Veeva announce strategic partnership
- Exane starts security software group with three Outperform ratings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.