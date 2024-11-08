Veeva price target raised to $260 from $240 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Veeva (VEEV) to $260 from $240 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the company set a new long-term model for $6B in run-rate revenue by 2030 at its investor day

