Veeva options imply 5.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Veeva (VEEV) is 3.8x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.3%, or $12.34, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.5%.
