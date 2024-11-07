Veeva to hold virtual investor day

Virtual Investor Day to be held on November 7 at 4:30 pm. VEEV).zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZhYLs78jSFS7FgH4oBcL2A#/registration’ target= ‘_blank’; rel=’nofollow’>Webcast Link

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VEEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.