Veeva Expands Safety Suite Footprint With UCB Pharmacovigilance Deal

Veeva Systems VEEV recently announced that UCB has selected Veeva Safety Suite to unify its global pharmacovigilance operations. Through the deployment, UCB will standardize safety processes on a single platform, enabling faster case processing, enhanced oversight and streamlined regulatory submissions while supporting greater automation across safety workflows.

The latest win underscores the growing adoption of Veeva’s safety and regulatory solutions among large biopharmaceutical companies. For investors, the agreement reinforces Veeva’s position as a leading life sciences cloud software provider and highlights the company’s ability to deepen customer relationships through its connected platform strategy, supporting long-term revenue growth opportunities.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Shares of VEEV have traded flat since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 27.7% compared with the industry’s 20% decline. The S&P 500 increased 6.3% in the same time frame.

The UCB deal is expected to strengthen Veeva’s long-term growth prospects by expanding the adoption of its Safety Suite across a global biopharmaceutical organization. Beyond adding to Veeva’s recurring subscription revenue base, the deployment validates the company’s strategy of offering an integrated platform spanning safety, regulatory and quality functions. As more life sciences companies seek to automate pharmacovigilance processes and improve compliance, successful enterprise-scale implementations like UCB’s can support additional customer wins, higher platform penetration and durable revenue growth over time.

VEEV currently has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion.



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More on the News

UCB is adopting Veeva Safety Suite as a unified platform for end-to-end pharmacovigilance operations. The suite includes Veeva Safety for the intake, processing and submission of adverse event cases, Veeva SafetyDocs for managing safety-related documents and workflows, Veeva Safety Workbench for advanced analytics and scalable reporting and Veeva Safety Signal for automated signal detection. UCB will also leverage the Veeva Safety-RIM Connection, which automatically shares product information across regulatory and safety functions, helping maintain consistent, trusted data while improving operational efficiency and compliance.

The implementation forms a key part of UCB’s broader safety transformation initiative. By consolidating global and local safety workflows onto a single platform, the company aims to accelerate case processing, strengthen oversight and support low-touch, automated operations.

Management noted that the strategic partnership with Veeva positions UCB to further expand automation capabilities across its safety organization. For Veeva, the deployment represents another validation of its connected applications strategy and highlights growing demand among large biopharma companies for integrated cloud-based safety and regulatory solutions.

Favorable Industry Prospect for VEEV

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global life science software market size was valued at $17.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $43.19 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.50%.

The global life sciences software market is growing due to increasing demand for cloud-based platforms that help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies streamline regulatory compliance, drug development and safety monitoring. Rising adoption of AI and automation is further accelerating the shift from legacy systems to integrated software solutions.

A Recent Development by VEEV

Recently, Veeva exited the fiscal first quarter of 2027 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The uptick in both top and bottom lines and robust performance by the Subscription services segment during the quarter were impressive. The uptick in Professional services and others’ revenues also bodes well.

Veeva continues to strengthen its position in life sciences software through rapid innovation in artificial intelligence and expanding customer adoption. During the first quarter, the company significantly advanced its industry-specific AI strategy. Ostro, acquired in March, is now delivering compliant conversational AI for more than 50 brands, while Vault AI remains on track for deployment across all Vault applications in August.

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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