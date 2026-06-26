Veeva Expands Quality Cloud With New EHS Risk Management Solution

Veeva Systems VEEV recently announced the launch of Veeva EHS, a new environmental, health and safety application within its Veeva Quality Cloud. The solution is designed to help manufacturing and testing sites proactively identify, manage and mitigate operational and environmental risks while strengthening global compliance readiness.

Management stated that Veeva EHS delivers an advanced and automated approach to environmental, health and safety processes. It enables EHS teams to free up time and ensures quick and accurate execution. The company believes organizations replacing legacy EHS systems with a unified platform will gain real-time transparency into leading indicators of risk for more informed decisions and a proactive approach to prevention.

Veeva EHS is expected to be available to early adopters in August 2026.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, VEEV shares lost 2% at yesterday’s closing. Year to date, the stock has declined 29.2%, underperforming the industry’s 15.2% fall and the S&P 500’s 7.3% rise.

The launch of Veeva EHS is expected to strengthen Veeva’s position in the EHS software market by expanding its Quality Cloud portfolio. The unified platform can drive higher customer adoption, improve cross-selling opportunities and increase recurring revenues. Its automation, real-time risk visibility and integrated compliance capabilities also enhance Veeva's competitive advantage over legacy EHS solution providers, supporting long-term business growth.

VEEV currently has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion.



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More on Veeva EHS

Veeva EHS enables organizations to report safety incidents in real time, manage investigations from start to finish and automate compliance workflows within a single platform. The solution integrates with Veeva QMS and Veeva Training, allowing safety events to automatically create quality deviations and assign relevant training. This eliminates duplicate data entry, streamlines workflows and helps organizations maintain compliance.

According to Bobbie Grant, Global Senior EHS Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, a modern EHS platform with unified data and a seamless user experience across the entire EHS workflow can significantly improve site efficiency. Grant added that Veeva provides an advanced solution that can maintain data integrity and provide the foundation for AI-driven capabilities to reduce risk over time.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Research and Markets, the environmental health and safety (EHS) software market is valued at $8.9 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% through 2030.

Factors like the stringent regulatory requirements that healthcare and life science organizations must navigate, digital transformation initiatives in healthcare and life sciences, a growing focus on workplace safety and risk reduction, and the integration of AI and machine learning are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Veeva recently acquired Copli, a pioneer in agentic medical, legal and regulatory (MLR) solutions for the life sciences industry. Copli is available as Veeva Falcon MLR, an agentic MLR solution that significantly accelerates content review with the potential to eliminate 70% or more of manual MLR labor within five years.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price

Veeva Systems Inc. price | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, VEEV has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

BrightSpring Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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