Veeva Expands Market Reach Through Targeted Strategic Partnerships

Veeva Systems VEEV is making smart moves in 2025 by expanding its network of high-impact partnerships, helping the company grow faster and become more deeply embedded in how life sciences firms operate. In June, Veeva teamed up with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute to roll out its Clinical Platform across over 200 oncology research sites—a major endorsement of its technology for streamlining cancer trials. In the same month, Astellas chose Veeva’s Vault CRM, including its China-specific version, as its global standard for commercial operations. Earlier, in January, Veeva partnered with Zifo to help pharma companies integrate lab quality data more easily into Veeva LIMS, speeding up system rollouts.

On the AI front, EVERSANA joined Veeva’s partner program in April to co-develop generative AI tools for content creation and customer engagement. Veeva also advanced its regulatory capabilities this year through partnerships with DNAnexus and Accumulus Synergy, making it easier for pharma companies to manage global filings securely and efficiently.

These partnerships are helping Veeva drive faster adoption, deepen customer relationships, and unlock new growth opportunities across clinical research, AI-driven engagement, and regulatory compliance. By teaming up with key players, Veeva is expanding its reach and making its platform more indispensable, strengthening both its competitive edge and long-term revenue potential.

Peers Update

IQVIA Holdings IQV is strengthening its position by expanding into AI-driven solutions across clinical trials and commercialization. In June 2025, the company launched “AI agents” designed to streamline everything from patient recruitment to trial coordination. It also partnered with NVIDIA in January 2025 to boost its “Healthcare-grade AI,” enabling automated workflows and advanced analytics across R&D and real-world data platforms.

Oracle ORCL continues to update its life sciences platforms, focusing on automation and cloud-based scalability. In March 2025, Oracle made Argus Safety 25.1 Cloud generally available for new SaaS customers, incorporating enhanced automation and workflow management features for pharmacovigilance and case processing. Earlier, in October 2024, Oracle unveiled its next-generation Electronic Health Record system, built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with AI embedded into care workflows such as documentation and appointment preparation. The company also continues to enhance its Clinical One platform, focusing on unifying trial design, randomization, supply management, and data capture in a single cloud-native environment.

Veeva’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have gained 33.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 8.1%.



From a valuation standpoint, Veeva trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.25, above the industry average. VEEV carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 15.8% rise from the year-ago period.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

