Veeva CRM to Help Medis Deliver Customized Experience to HCPs

Veeva Systems Inc.VEEV recently announced that Medis has shifted to multichannel Veeva Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in 15 countries across Central and Eastern Europe to implement its commercial strategy and drive more efficient interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

Medis is a leading independent medical marketing company that is committed toward the commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products, mainly focused on specialty drugs, medical equipment and self-care brands.

This development is expected to expand the global reach of Veeva’s portfolio of cloud-based offerings for the life sciences industry.

More on the Development

Medis was in need of a CRM solution to proficiently deploy its customers’ commercial and medical strategies with speed and compliance

Veeva CRM will be lending Medis teams a flexible solution that adapts to the unique go-to market strategies of every customer.

Veeva CRM offers Medis’ field teams advanced mobility, multichannel capabilities, and real-time insights to drive engagement with the right customer in the right channel at the right time. Henceforth, Medis’ field teams will be able to deliver compliant, customized experiences with efficiency to HCPs across various channels, including face-to-face, email and web.

For investors’ notice, as part of the multichannel Veeva CRM, Medis is also implementing Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting and Veeva CRM Approved Email.

Market Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud computing market size is expected to rise from $371.4 billion in 2020 to $832.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Recent Developments

This month, Veeva Systems announced that Switzerland-based Idorsia Pharmaceuticals has chosen Veeva Commercial Could to enable its digital field force in the United States, Japan and countries across Europe. Veeva Commercial Cloud will help Idorsia build the foundation for digital excellence through multichannel engagement, data, content and analytics.

Apart from this, Veeva Systems announced recently that AstraZeneca has selected Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to combine quality management and content on a single cloud platform. This development is expected to enhance Veeva Systems’ commitment toward strengthening its cloud-based software.

