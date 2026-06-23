Veeva Acquires Copli, Launches Falcon MLR To Accelerate Content Review

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), a provider of cloud and AI solutions for the life sciences industry, announced it has acquired Copli, a developer of agentic medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) technology, and has launched the integrated offering under the name Veeva Falcon MLR.

The move marks a significant expansion of Veeva's commercial content capabilities as the company aims to streamline and automate the traditionally labor-intensive MLR review process.

Copli's technology is now fully incorporated into Veeva Falcon MLR, an AI-driven platform designed to accelerate content review cycles by automating compliance checks and reducing manual workload. According to Veeva, the solution has the potential to eliminate 70% or more of manual MLR labor within five years.

A New Approach to MLR Review

Veeva Falcon MLR uses intelligent agents to conduct rigorous reviews of promotional and medical materials, checking them against approved product labels and local regulatory requirements to ensure accuracy and compliance. The system is designed to support marketing teams, MLR groups, and agencies by reducing repetitive tasks and allowing reviewers to focus on higher-value strategic work.

Jacon Scheel-Bech, CEO of Copli, said the integration represents a "fundamental shift" in how commercial and medical content is reviewed, noting that Veeva's scale will help accelerate adoption of agentic MLR across the industry.

Emma Hyland, vice president, Veeva Commercial Content, added that the MLR process has long been a bottleneck in delivering timely information to healthcare professionals and patients. She said Falcon MLR will help customers "speed up the entire review cycle" by automating routine labor and enabling reviewers to act as strategic advisors.

Availability and Next Steps

Veeva Falcon MLR is available immediately, and the company is hosting a webinar on July 9, 2026, to provide additional details and demonstrations of the new platform.

VEEV has traded between $148.05 and $310.50 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $153.16, down 0.09%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $155.39, up 1.52%.

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