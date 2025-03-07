VEEV Stock Gains Following Latest Availability of HCP Access Data

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV, on Tuesday, announced Veeva CRM Pulse. It is a data subscription that provides quarterly healthcare professional (HCP) access and multichannel engagement metrics for the life sciences industry.

Pulse is currently available for license to Veeva Systems’ CRM customers with 2024 quarterly data covering the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Hungary, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. Quarterly data releases for 2025 are expected to begin this April. Additional countries in Asia and Europe are currently being planned for availability next year.

The latest availability is expected to significantly enhance the Veeva Data Cloud product category, thus boosting its overall business.

Likely Trend of VEEV Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained nearly 7.9% till yesterday’s closing.

Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations. We expect market sentiment on the stock to remain positive around this announcement too.

Veeva Systems currently has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion. It has an earnings yield of 2.9%, favorable than the industry’s negative yield. In the last reported quarter, VEEV delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%.

Significance of Veeva Systems’ Latest Announcement

Management believes that the company’s breakthrough data product, CRM Pulse, will likely improve segmentation and targeting on a global basis. Management is also optimistic about working with VEEV’s early customers to bring the value of CRM Pulse data to their commercial operations.

Industry Prospects in Favor of VEEV

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare analytics market was valued at $43.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2024 and 2030. Factors such as technological advancements and the growing need to overcome challenges like the lack of better patient care and skyrocketing treatment costs are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest availability of HCP access data is expected to be a significant milestone for Veeva Systems and boost its business.

Veeva Systems’ Recent Developments in Life Sciences

This month, Veeva Systems announced its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein it registered a robust uptick in total revenues. During the quarter, the company deepened its strategic partnerships across all customer segments via customer success and product excellence. Management also shared that VEEV expanded the Vault CRM Suite in the quarter with the release of Campaign Manager, following the August availability of Service Center.

Veeva Systems, in December 2024, announced the newest release of Vault CRM Suite, Vault CRM Campaign Manager.

In November, Veeva Systems announced Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, two new GenAI capabilities in Vault CRM.

VEEV’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 3.7% in the past year against the industry’s 12.8% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 13.1% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH, ResMed Inc. RMD and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.5%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardinal Health’s shares have gained 10.3% against the industry’s 3.1% decline in the past year.

ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%.

ResMed has gained 19.4% compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth in the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have rallied 48.9% compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.