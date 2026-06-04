VEEV Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Veeva Systems, Inc. VEEV reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, which increased 13.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.74. Adjusted EPS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%.

GAAP EPS in the fiscal first quarter was $1.57, up 14.6% from the year-ago period’s $1.37.

VEEV’s Q1 Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, the company’s revenues totaled $882.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. On a year-over-year basis, the top line improved 16.3%.

However, shares of the company lost 5.2% in yesterday’s after-market trading. The stock lost 19.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 19.1%. However, the S&P 500 Index has increased 10.2% in the same time frame.

The fiscal first-quarter top line was driven by Veeva Systems’ robust segmental performance.



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Segmental Analysis of VEEV

Veeva Systems derives revenues from two operating segments: Subscription services and Professional services and other.

In the fiscal first quarter, Subscription services revenues improved 15% from the year-ago quarter to $730.2 million. Per management, this uptick was driven by both its established and newer solutions.

Professional services and other revenues increased 22.9% year over year to $152.8 million.

Q1 Margin Performance by VEEV

In the quarter under review, Veeva Systems’ gross profit improved 13.1% year over year to $662 million. However, the gross margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) to 74.9%.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 12.7% year over year to $111.1 million. Research and development (R&D) expenses rose 13.2% year over year to $208.3 million, while general and administrative expenses increased 0.9% year over year to $69.5 million. Total operating expenses of $388.9 million increased 10.6% year over year.

Operating profit totaled $273.1 million, which increased 16.8% from the prior-year quarter. The operating margin in the fiscal first quarter expanded 20 bps to 30.9%.

VEEV’s Financial Position

The company exited first-quarter fiscal 2027 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $7.31 billion compared with $6.56 billion at the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the quarter was $1.13 billion compared with $877.2 million a year ago.

Q2 & FY27 Guidance Provided by VEEV

Veeva Systems has issued its financial outlook for the fiscal second quarter and fiscal 2027.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects total revenues between $902 million and $905 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $886.8 million.

Subscription revenues are estimated to be approximately $754 million, and revenues for Professional services and other are expected to be in the range of $148-$151 million for the fiscal second quarter.

For the fiscal second quarter, adjusted EPS is anticipated to be between $2.21 and $2.22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.19.

Veeva Systems now expects revenues for fiscal 2027 between $3,635 million and $3,645 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $3.59 billion.

For fiscal 2027, Subscription revenues are now expected to be approximately $3,060 million. This consists of Commercial Solutions’ subscription revenues of around $1,395 million and R&D Solutions’ subscription revenues of approximately $1,665 million.

Professional services and other revenues for fiscal 2027 are now expected to be between $575 million and $580 million.

Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2027 is now expected to be approximately $9.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.86.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

Our Take on Veeva Systems’ Q1 Results

Veeva Systems exited the fiscal first quarter of 2027 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The uptick in both top and bottom lines and robust performance by the Subscription services segment during the quarter were impressive. The uptick in Professional services and others’ revenues also bodes well.

Veeva Systems continues to strengthen its position in life sciences software through rapid innovation in artificial intelligence and expanding customer adoption. During the first quarter, the company significantly advanced its industry-specific AI strategy. Ostro, acquired in March, is now delivering compliant conversational AI for more than 50 brands, while Vault AI remains on track for deployment across all Vault applications in August.

Veeva Systems also introduced Falcon, its new platform designed to provide agentic labor across clinical, regulatory and safety functions, with an early adopter release expected in November. Management believes its deep integration within life sciences workflows and proprietary data assets uniquely positions the company to deliver compliant, high-value AI solutions that enhance productivity and decision-making.

The company is also leading the transition toward Agentic Commercial. At its Commercial Summit, Veeva Systems outlined a vision for leveraging AI to help biopharma companies improve patient reach and commercial execution. New capabilities, including Agentic Call Report within Vault CRM and Ostro’s conversational AI solutions, are enabling customers to generate and act on commercial evidence more effectively. The adoption of Vault CRM remains strong, with 27 new customer additions during the quarter and more than 150 customers now live on the platform, reinforcing Veeva Systems’ growing leadership in next-generation commercial software.

Momentum across Veeva Development Cloud remains robust. The company secured multiple enterprise biopharma wins across clinical, regulatory and safety applications while generating strong customer interest in Vault AI and Falcon at its recent European R&D and Quality Summit. These solutions are expected to improve efficiency and accelerate drug development processes, further strengthening Veeva Systems’ competitive position within the life sciences industry.

VEEV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

VEEV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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