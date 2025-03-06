$VEEV stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VEEV stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,807,162 of trading volume.

$VEEV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VEEV:

$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $390,128

THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) sold 1,126 shares for an estimated $270,251

$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

