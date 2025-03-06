$VEEV stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VEEV stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,807,162 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VEEV:
$VEEV Insider Trading Activity
$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $390,128
- THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) sold 1,126 shares for an estimated $270,251
$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,244,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,690,606
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,238,794 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,456,438
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,201,285 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,570,171
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,045,188 shares (+29760.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,750,777
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 784,741 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,991,795
- MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 748,821 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $157,155,063
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 692,666 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,633,026
