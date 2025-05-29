$VEEV stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VEEV stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $989,999,933 of trading volume.

$VEEV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VEEV:

$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY S CABRAL sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $841,734

JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,314 shares for an estimated $765,327 .

. THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $265,168.

$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 527 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VEEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VEEV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$VEEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VEEV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/23/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$VEEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VEEV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VEEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $325.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $249.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $217.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $285.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $200.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Jeff Garro from Stephens set a target price of $280.0 on 12/19/2024

