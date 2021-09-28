VEEV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $290.63, changing hands as low as $284.21 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $235.74 per share, with $343.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $286.24.

