Veeco (VECO) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Veeco Instruments VECO shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $29.80. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing can be attributed to strong preliminary fourth-quarter 2023 results. VECO expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 between $165 million and $175 million, compared with its prior guidance of $155 to $175 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings is expected between 40 cents and 45 cents per share, compared with its prior guidance of 35 cents to 45 cents.

This precision manufacturing equipment maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $167.5 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Veeco, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VECO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Veeco belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Another stock from the same industry, Entegris ENTG, closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $112.73. Over the past month, ENTG has returned -6%.

For Entegris , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.59. This represents a change of -28.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Entegris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

