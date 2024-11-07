Veeco price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley lowered the firm’s price target on Veeco (VECO) to $30 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. After multiple semiconductor capital company airings prints it shouldn’t be a surprise to see China come out of another model, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says 2025 should see a $60M-$70M headwind from China and roughly the same headwind from Data Storage as the drive players continue to remain disciplined in capex.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VECO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.