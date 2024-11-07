News & Insights

Stocks

Veeco price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Barclays

November 07, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley lowered the firm’s price target on Veeco (VECO) to $30 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. After multiple semiconductor capital company airings prints it shouldn’t be a surprise to see China come out of another model, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says 2025 should see a $60M-$70M headwind from China and roughly the same headwind from Data Storage as the drive players continue to remain disciplined in capex.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VECO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.