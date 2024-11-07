News & Insights

Stocks

Veeco Instruments Reports Stable Q3 2024 Results

November 07, 2024 — 12:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Veeco Instruments Inc ( (VECO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Veeco Instruments Inc presented to its investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc., a prominent player in the semiconductor process equipment manufacturing sector, is known for its advanced technologies that aid in the fabrication and packaging of semiconductor devices.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial results, Veeco reported stable performance, with revenue reaching $184.8 million, slightly higher than the same period last year. Despite a small decline in GAAP net income compared to the previous year, the company’s Semiconductor business showed significant growth, a testament to its growing influence in the market.

Key financial metrics indicate that while GAAP net income decreased to $22.0 million from $24.6 million year-over-year, non-GAAP net income was $28.3 million, down from $31.0 million. The Semiconductor segment, however, marked a 26% year-over-year increase in revenue, outpacing industry growth trends.

Looking ahead, Veeco’s management anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $165 million and $185 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share forecasted between $0.18 and $0.27. The company remains optimistic about its Semiconductor business outperforming industry growth for the fourth consecutive year.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.